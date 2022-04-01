ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORG. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. 1,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

