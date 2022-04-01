Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

