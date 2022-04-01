StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,527. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

