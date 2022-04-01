BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 38 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Booking by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

BKNG stock traded up $20.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,348.45. The stock had a trading volume of 355,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,312.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,358.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.