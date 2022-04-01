Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GNK stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 8,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,738. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.76%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 207,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

