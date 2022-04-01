StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 390,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.19. Exterran has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.74.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

