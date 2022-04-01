Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $129,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $389,572. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

