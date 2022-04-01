Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,570 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.01. 1,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,454. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.