$1.22 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.97.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. 5,496,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

