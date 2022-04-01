Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

FRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,696. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.