Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOHGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

