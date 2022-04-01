DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,107 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $32.91. 8,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.