SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. 3,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,210. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $88.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.