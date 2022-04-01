SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $493.82. 119,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,450. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.89 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.69 and a 200 day moving average of $497.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.