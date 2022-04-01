SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

MDY traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $493.82. 119,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.69 and its 200-day moving average is $497.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $452.89 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

