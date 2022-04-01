6,862 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,048. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

