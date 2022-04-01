WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 19,275 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,539,000.

EWJ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,523. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

