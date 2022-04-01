GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 107,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of COMB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 39,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,514. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.