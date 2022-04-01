GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

