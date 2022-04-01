Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.19. Poshmark shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 12,055 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,343.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 169.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.