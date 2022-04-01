StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 88,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. PPL has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

