WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 7,231 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 397,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. 106,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,266. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42.

