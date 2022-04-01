JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 54,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,412. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 212.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

