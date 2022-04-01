Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.73.

PSX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

