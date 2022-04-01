Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,828. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is -56.25%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimball International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 318,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

