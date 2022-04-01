18,945 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,202. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

