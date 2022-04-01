iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. 1,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. iRobot has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 3,659.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

