Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

Infinera stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 75,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Infinera by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 182,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

