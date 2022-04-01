Craig Hallum Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five Below by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

