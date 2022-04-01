Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.91.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,343. Illumina has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,974,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.