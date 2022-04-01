Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.91.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,343. Illumina has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.23.
In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,974,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
