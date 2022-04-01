BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

