Pawtocol (UPI) Price Tops $0.0669 on Top Exchanges

Pawtocol (UPI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.95 or 0.07281409 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.49 or 0.99951371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com

