WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $1.63 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.11. 18,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

