Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 115 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Sempra by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.38. 9,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

