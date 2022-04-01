ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ICU Medical stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.67. 567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,542. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.30. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 51.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 534.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

