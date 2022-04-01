WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

Chevron stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 203,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

