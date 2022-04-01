G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.98. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

