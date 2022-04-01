Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Shares Gap Down to $90.72

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.72, but opened at $88.16. Houlihan Lokey shares last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $46,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $24,027,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $22,695,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
