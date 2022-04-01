Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Drops By 24.2%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IPCIF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.70. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.