Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Declines By 18.9%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.