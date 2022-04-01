LSV Asset Management Sells 540,700 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 540,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $204,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. 113,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

