Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.90. Marten Transport shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

