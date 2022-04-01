Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,351 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $21.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.52.
About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
