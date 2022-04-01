Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 838,449 shares.The stock last traded at $32.03 and had previously closed at $31.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

