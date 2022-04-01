Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 357,904 shares.The stock last traded at $16.67 and had previously closed at $16.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

