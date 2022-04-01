CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CIR. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of CIR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. 638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $543.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
