CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CIR. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. 638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $543.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

