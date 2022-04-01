StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

