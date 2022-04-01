Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUTKY):

3/30/2022 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

3/25/2022 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

3/24/2022 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/24/2022 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

3/23/2022 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of OUTKY remained flat at $$2.59 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

