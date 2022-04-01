Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Allstate by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.76. 4,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,108. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $141.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

