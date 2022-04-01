BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 63,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,802. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.